Spain schedules EUR3-3.5bn private placement in December
December 18, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Spain schedules EUR3-3.5bn private placement in December

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (IFR) - Spain will raise between EUR3-3.5bn via a private placement in December that is expected be used to fund its indebted regions, market sources said on Tuesday.

Spain will issue four bonds maturing between 2015 and 2019 and the bonds will be priced at secondary market levels.

The transaction will be launched on December 21 and settled on December 28.

Spain previously sold EUR3bn and EUR4.88bn in bonds via private placement in September and October respectively, with the proceeds going to the regional liquidity fund. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

