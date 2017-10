LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Spanish agency FADE (Baa3/BBB-/BBB) is taking indications of interest on a new March 2017 bond at around 60bp area over Spanish government bonds (Bonos), banks managing the deal said on Wednesday.

Barclays, BBVA, Santander and Societe Generale are managing the trade with the aim of raising a minimum of EUR500m.

The transaction will be launched and priced later on Wednesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Philip Wright)