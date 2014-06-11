FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain mandates banks for new euro 10-year benchmark bond - lead
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Spain mandates banks for new euro 10-year benchmark bond - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has announced plans for a new euro 10-year benchmark bond and at the same time offered holders of three existing notes due in 2015 a switch into the new issue.

The three notes are the 3% due April 2015, the 4% due July 2015 and the 3.75% due October 2015.

Spain will set initial price thoughts at 1600 CET ahead of formal guidance on Thursday morning at 0900 CET for pricing later that afternoon.

The leads, for both the new issue and the liability management exercise, are CaixaBank, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Santander.

Reporting by Helene Durand, writing by Alex Chambers; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
