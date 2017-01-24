UPDATE 2-Spain draws 34 bln eur in demand for new 2027 bond

(Updates with final demand, pricing)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Spain issued a 9 billion euro ($9.7 billion) 10-year bond on Tuesday, drawing just over 34 billion in demand from investors as appetite for euro-denominated sovereign debt showed no sign of easing.

Markets have snapped up euro zone sovereign debt in recent days, with Belgium and Italy raking in combined order books of almost 43 billion euros for their issues last week. Bankers pointed to strong investor demand for yield and longer-maturity paper.

Spain drummed up more than 24 billion euros of indications of interest before even announcing initial price thoughts, according to bankers - usually a key stage in a bond's execution that allows investors to work out whether they are getting a good deal.

The quick build-up in demand may have reflected Spain's innovative approach to such sales, three bankers away from Tuesday's transaction said, that involves offering investors better debt allocations if they show interest early.

Final demand reached 34.3 billion euros, Spain's economy ministry said. Of the 9 billion sold, 57 percent was placed with foreign investors.

The bond, due April 30, 2027, and which carries a 1.5 percent coupon, was finally priced at 77 basis points over mid-swaps.

Spain's closest outstanding bond - due October 2026 - was trading at roughly 72.5bp over mid-swaps before the new transaction was announced on Monday, according to Tradeweb.

Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Santander arranged Spain's bond. Spain is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB+ by S&P and Fitch, and AL by DBRS, all with a stable outlook.

Spain has now sold 14.8 percent of its medium- and long-term bond issuance target of 122.9 billion euros for 2017. ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Additional reporting by Sarah White in Madrid; editing by Richard Lough)