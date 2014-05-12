Spain unveils bank line-up for inaugural linker

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+, has mandated banks for an inaugural euro benchmark 10-year inflation-linked bond.

The transaction, due to mature on November 30 2024, is linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices and will be led by Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Deutsche Bank, Santander and Societe Generale.

The new bond initiates Spain’s European inflation-linked bond programme as announced in its 2014 issuance strategy.

The deal will be launched this week. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)