#Credit Markets
May 13, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Spain opens books on inaugural linker bond, revises guidance

Sarka Halas

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has opened books on an inaugural 10-year euro benchmark issue linked to eurozone inflation at a tighter level than where it began marketing the bond on Monday, according to the leads managers.

Bookrunners Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Deutsche Bank, Santander and Societe Generale have revised guidance to 105bp area through the 3.8% April 2024 Spanish government bond, 5bp tighter than initial price thoughts announced Monday afternoon.

The deal is due to mature on November 30 2024 and will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices. It will be priced later today.

Spain is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand)

