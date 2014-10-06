FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain mandates banks for inaugural five-year linker
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 6, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Spain mandates banks for inaugural five-year linker

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG CIB to lead manage a new euro five-year government bond linked to eurozone inflation.

The Baa2/BBB/BBB+ rated issuer is expected to price the deal in the near future, subject to market conditions. The November 2019 bond will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex tobacco).

All remaining primary dealers in the Kingdom of Spain government bond market will be invited into the syndicate. Collective action clauses will apply. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.