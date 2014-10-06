Spain mandates banks for inaugural five-year linker

LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG CIB to lead manage a new euro five-year government bond linked to eurozone inflation.

The Baa2/BBB/BBB+ rated issuer is expected to price the deal in the near future, subject to market conditions. The November 2019 bond will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex tobacco).

All remaining primary dealers in the Kingdom of Spain government bond market will be invited into the syndicate. Collective action clauses will apply. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)