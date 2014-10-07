Spain begins marketing inaugural five-year linker

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has begun marketing a new five-year eurozone inflation-linked euro benchmark, its first in the tenor.

Lead managers BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG CIB are marketing the Baa2/BBB/BBB+/A rated issue at initial price thoughts of mid 60s through Spain’s 4.3% October 2019 nominal government bond.

The transaction is expected to have a 0.55% coupon. The deal will be priced later today and will be linked to the European Harmonised Index Consumer Price HICP (ex Tobacco). (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)