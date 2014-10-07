FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Order books reach over 6bn for Spain's five-year linker
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

Order books reach over 6bn for Spain's five-year linker

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Indications of interest for Spain’s five-year inflation linked issue are over 6bn, according to a lead manager.

This includes 1bn of joint-lead manager trading interest. Guidance has been set at 66bp to 69bp through the 4.3% October 2019 Spain government bond, tighter than initial price thoughts of mid 60s through.

The Baa2/BBB/BBB+/A(low) rated transaction will be priced later today.

BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG CIB are lead managing the deal, which will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex Tobacco) and have a 0.55% coupon. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

