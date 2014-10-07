Spain sets terms on inaugural five-year linker

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain will price a new 5bn five-year inflation-linked issue later on Wednesday, having attracted 11.7bn of investor demand.
Lead managers BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG are set to price the new paper at 69bp through Spain’s 4.3% October 2019 conventional bond, the tight end of guidance.
The 11.7bn order book includes 1.55bn of joint lead manager trading interest.
The Baa2/BBB/BBB+/A(low) rated transaction will be priced later today and will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex Tobacco). It will have a 0.55% coupon. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)