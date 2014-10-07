UPDATE 2-Spain gets second linker away

(Updates with pricing details and distribution)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - International investors gave the thumbs-up to a new 5bn five-year inflation-linked transaction from the Kingdom of Spain, only the sovereign’s second ever foray into the format.

The deal attracted almost 12bn of demand, better than some had expected, although a lot less than the sovereign saw for its first trade in the format back in May.

As much as 74% of the bonds was sold to international investors, with a strong take-up from regions such as the UK/Ireland, France and Asia. The domestic take-up, at 25.6%, was slightly lower than that seen on May’s inaugural 10-year inflation-linked transaction.

Leads released initial price thoughts in the mid-60s through the 4.3% October 2019 Spanish government bond (Bono). That was quickly refined to less 66bp-69bp on interest of over 6bn and set at less 69bp as books grew further to 11.7bn for a 5bn issue.

Spain’s inaugural 10-year linker attracted more than 20bn of demand.

“This is a completely different animal from the May trade. It is a five-year and I would expect bank treasuries to be among the biggest drivers of demand, as this is a perfect instrument to meet their Liquidity Coverage Ratios,” a head of SSA syndicate said. “Spain has the advantage of being scarce in that market, which helps it further.”

The book included 1.55bn of joint-lead manager trading interest, pointing to strong bank treasury demand.

Another banker said the focus of the new deal had shifted from the sovereign’s debut trade.

“The 10-year was a first and it was important to have a bit of a riot. This time, I would argue that Spain was more concerned about price.”

The reoffer spread of 69bp through Spain’s nominal curve was greater than the differential between Italy’s conventional and inflation-linked paper. That margin was around 63bp on Tuesday, according to a banker on the deal.

While the pricing on a headline basis was inside the nominal curve, bankers said the transaction still offered value for investors.

“Expectations are that we have hit a low when it comes to eurozone inflation and that the ECB is doing everything in its power to get to its 2% inflation target,” a debt capital markets banker said. “In that context, this bond will end up yielding higher than the nominal, and for accounts like bank treasuries who can asset-swap it, it’s particularly attractive.”

While bank treasuries did feature in the book, accounting 20.9% of the deal, they were not the main buyers. Instead, fund managers and insurance companies/pension funds took the biggest chunks, at 38.9% and 19%, respectively.

Lead managers BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG led the Baa2/BBB/BBB+/A(low) rated transaction.

The deal is linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex Tobacco) and has a 0.55% coupon. The yield is 0.248%. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)