a year ago
Spanish bond yields rise off record lows as political jitters weigh
September 29, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Spanish bond yields rise off record lows as political jitters weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spain's 10-year bond yield rose on Thursday, moving away from record lows hit this week and underperforming its peripheral peers, as ructions in the Socialist Party renewed concerns about political stability in the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy.

The Socialist Party descended into internal warfare on Wednesday as senior members resigned en masse in a bid to unseat their leader and break a political impasse that has left the nation without a new government for nine months. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Angus macSwan)

