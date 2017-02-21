FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain names banks for 15-year syndication
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 6 months ago

Spain names banks for 15-year syndication

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has mandated banks for a 15-year euro benchmark maturing 30 July 2033, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+/AL (all stable), has mandated Barclays, BBVA, HSBC, JP Morgan, NatWest Markets and Santander for the trade, which is expected to be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.

All remaining Spain primary dealers will be invited into the syndicate. The issue will be RegS Cat1, 144a eligible and contain CACs. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

