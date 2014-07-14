Spain's Treasury says to issue up to 7.5 bln euros this week

MADRID, July 14 (Reuters) - Spain will issue up to 7.5 billion euros ($10.23 billion) in debt this week between a T-bill auction on Tuesday and a triple bond auction on Thursday, the Treasury said.

It said it aimed to raise between 3.5 billion euros and 4.5 bilion euros in a 6- and 12-month T-bill auction on Tuesday.

The Treasury also aims to sell between 2 billion and 3 billion euros in bonds on July 17. It said last week it would issue a bond due April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon, another due January 31, 2022, with a 5.85 percent coupon and a third due July 30, 2032, with a 5.75 percent coupon. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)