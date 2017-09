MADRID, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spain will issue a 0.5 percent coupon bond with a 2017 maturity, a 1.4 percent coupon bond with 2020 maturity, and a 2.75 percent coupon bond with 2024 maturity on December 4, the Treasury said on Friday. (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer)