Dec 12 (Reuters) - Spanish Treasury says

* Will sell 2019, 2023, 2024 bonds on Dec 18

* Bond maturing July 30, 2019 will carry coupon of 4.6 pct

* Bond maturing October 31, 2023 will carry coupon of 4.4 pct

* Bond maturing October 31, 2024 will carry coupon of 2.75 pct (Reporting By Julien Toyer)