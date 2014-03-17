Spain to issue up to 8 billion euros in debt this week

MADRID, March 17 (Reuters) - Spain plans to issue between 6 billion and 8 billion euros ($8.36 billion-$11.14 billion) of debt at two separate auctions this week, the Treasury said on Monday.

Spain will issue between 2 billion and 3 billion of 3- and 9-month T-bills on Tuesday and between 4 billion euros and 5 billion euros at a triple bond auction on Thursday.

The bonds are due April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon, April 30, 2019, with a 2.75 percent coupon, and October 31, 2028, with a 5.15 percent coupon.