FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain to issue up to 8 billion euros in debt this week
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Spain to issue up to 8 billion euros in debt this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 17 (Reuters) - Spain plans to issue between 6 billion and 8 billion euros ($8.36 billion-$11.14 billion) of debt at two separate auctions this week, the Treasury said on Monday.

Spain will issue between 2 billion and 3 billion of 3- and 9-month T-bills on Tuesday and between 4 billion euros and 5 billion euros at a triple bond auction on Thursday.

The bonds are due April 30, 2017, with a 2.1 percent coupon, April 30, 2019, with a 2.75 percent coupon, and October 31, 2028, with a 5.15 percent coupon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.