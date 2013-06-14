FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain banks ECB bank borrowing falls again in May
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2013 / 8:17 AM / in 4 years

Spain banks ECB bank borrowing falls again in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 259.3 billion euros ($344.9 billion) from the European Central Bank in May, down from 265.1 billion euros in April, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday, marking the ninth month of consecutive falls.

Spanish banks, which were propped up with European aid last year, borrowed an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012.

Since then, investors have warmed to recession-struck Spain, making banks less reliant on funding from the central bank. ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.