Spain banks ECB bank borrowing falls again in May

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 259.3 billion euros ($344.9 billion) from the European Central Bank in May, down from 265.1 billion euros in April, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday, marking the ninth month of consecutive falls.

Spanish banks, which were propped up with European aid last year, borrowed an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012.

Since then, investors have warmed to recession-struck Spain, making banks less reliant on funding from the central bank. ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Paul Day)