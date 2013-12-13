FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's broadband lines rise at fastest rate in 4 yrs in October
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 13, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's broadband lines rise at fastest rate in 4 yrs in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The number of broadband internet lines in Spain increased at the fastest pace in almost four years in October while mobile connections declined, competition regulator, the CNMC, said on Friday.

Almost a third of the 106,838 new broadband lines were via fibre optic cables, which saw a 89 percent rise from a year earlier, the CNMC said.

Overall mobile use fell by 102,213 connections, largely due to a drop in prepaid services and despite an increase of 210,328 connections run by virtual operators, which hold 12 percent of the market. Virtual operators sell mobile phone deals but rent the network from other operators.

The increase in broadband internet lines partly reflects moves by telecoms operators, such as Telefonica, Spain’s biggest telecoms group, into network-sharing deals, as well as launching bundled “quadplay” packages mixing mobile, fixed line, internet and TV services to retain clients and bolster revenues in crisis-hit Spain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.