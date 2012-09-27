Spain news conference on budget to begin 1300 GMT at earliest

MADRID, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will hold a news conference on the 2013 budget and on economic reforms at 1300 GMT at the earliest, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been in an extraordinary meeting with his cabinet since 0900 GMT. The cabinet meeting has gone on longer than usual because of the number of reforms that are being looked at, a spokeswoman said.

Weekly news conferences at the prime minister’s office never have a set time, since it depends how long the cabinet meetings last.