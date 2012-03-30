Spain to save over 27 bln eur in 2012 budget

MADRID, March 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s government will aim to save more than 27 billion euros ($35.85 billion) in its 2012 budget through corporate taxes, freezing civil servant wages and ministerial spending cuts, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.

“The ministries will see an average reduction of 16.9 percent ... there will be adjustments of over 27 billion euros through revenues and through spending,” she said.

“This government will not raise value added tax but is calling for an extra effort within corporate taxes,” she added.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he will reduce the budget deficit to equal to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product this year from 8.5 percent of GDP last year.