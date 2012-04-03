FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain debt-to-GDP to hit 79.8 pct in 2012-govt
April 3, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 6 years

Spain debt-to-GDP to hit 79.8 pct in 2012-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s public debt will reach 79.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2012, up from 68.5 percent expected in 2011, a document detailing the country’s 2012 budget showed on Tuesday.

Spain’s debt-to-GDP ratio is substantially lower than the other countries struggling most in Europe’s debt crisis, but it is already well above the European Union’s recommended 60 percent ceiling and will continue to rise largely due to its inability to generate growth while it cuts budget spending.

