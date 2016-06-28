Spain's Caixabank picks chief economist to succeed chairman -report

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - The board of Spain’s third biggest lender, Caixabank, is set to name chief economist Jordi Gual to replace Chairman Isidro Faine, El Confidencial news site reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Faine, considered one of Spain’s most influential bankers, will instead chair the charitable foundation attached to the lender, which is its controlling shareholder, according to the report.

Caixabank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Gual, who is also Caixabank’s chief strategy officer, will be named as non-executive chairman after first being elected to the board at an extraordinary meeting later this week, El Confidencial reported.

A former savings bank group, Caixabank and its parent La Caixa undertook an extensive overhaul after Spain asked for a European bailout in 2012 for several lenders crippled by exposure to a depressed real estate sector. Caixabank did not need to be rescued but it restructured after the European Commission and European Central Bank demanded changes to make savings banks more transparent and accountable.

The revamp included ensuring that banking businesses were better separated from foundations, and in Caixabank’s case that forced Faine, who ran both, to choose between his two positions.

El Confidencial reported that the ECB had already given the green light to the appointment.

Faine, 73, had chaired Caixabank since 2009. He sits on the board of several major Spanish companies, including telecoms company Telefonica and oil major Repsol.

Gual has experience working in Brussels, including as part of a European Commission economic advisory team on competition policies in the early 2000s. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Toni Reinhold)