Spain's La Caixa to cut Caixabank stake to 56 pct
November 13, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's La Caixa to cut Caixabank stake to 56 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s La Caixa, the main shareholder in the country’s third-biggest bank Caixabank , said on Wednesday is was selling shares and issuing a convertible bond that will bring down its stake in the lender.

It has 63.5 percent of Caixabank now and the stake will drop to around 56 percent once the bonds have been converted and the shares placed, it said in a statement sent to Spain’s stock market regulator.

La Caixa, under pressure to bolster its capital and cut its stake in Caixabank as part of an overhaul of Spain’s banking sector, will raise around 1.5 billion euros ($670.22 million).

Around 600 million euros will be obtained from the bond while 900 million euros, equivalent to about 4.88 percent of Caixabank’s capital, will come from the share placement. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

