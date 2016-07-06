FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Caixabank sees up to 1.25 bln euro hit from mortgage-floor clause
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Caixabank sees up to 1.25 bln euro hit from mortgage-floor clause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds more details)

MADRID, July 6 (Reuters) -

* Spain's Caixabank expects an up to 1.25-billion-euro ($1.38 billion) hit including a retroactive removal of mortgage floor clauses, according to a filing with the stock market regulator on Tuesday.

* Since the third quarter of 2015, Caixabank has eliminated most of its mortgage floor clauses at a cost of about 220 million euros.

* The lender, which had already provisioned 515 million euros to cover such losses since 2013, said it estimated a total cost of 500 million euros from the removal of those mortgages, whose rates cannot fall below the benchmark.

* Caixabank does not believe a retroactive removal of mortgage floor clauses beyond Spain's Supreme Court ruling in 2013 is likely but estimates that in this hypothetical case there would be an additional hit of 750 million euros ($1 = 0.9051 euros)Source text: [bit.ly/29glG3n ] (Reporting by Paul Day and Jesús Aguado; Editing by Tomas Cobos and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.