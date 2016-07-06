UPDATE 1-Caixabank sees up to 1.25 bln euro hit from mortgage-floor clause

(Adds more details)

MADRID, July 6 (Reuters) -

* Spain's Caixabank expects an up to 1.25-billion-euro ($1.38 billion) hit including a retroactive removal of mortgage floor clauses, according to a filing with the stock market regulator on Tuesday.

* Since the third quarter of 2015, Caixabank has eliminated most of its mortgage floor clauses at a cost of about 220 million euros.

* The lender, which had already provisioned 515 million euros to cover such losses since 2013, said it estimated a total cost of 500 million euros from the removal of those mortgages, whose rates cannot fall below the benchmark.

* Caixabank does not believe a retroactive removal of mortgage floor clauses beyond Spain's Supreme Court ruling in 2013 is likely but estimates that in this hypothetical case there would be an additional hit of 750 million euros ($1 = 0.9051 euros)Source text: [bit.ly/29glG3n ] (Reporting by Paul Day and Jesús Aguado; Editing by Tomas Cobos and Louise Heavens)