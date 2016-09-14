Spain's Caixabank CEO says no plans to raise BPI offer

MADRID, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank has no plans to raise its 1.113-euro ($1.25) per-share offer for Portugal's BPI, which it says is adequate, chief executive officer Gonzalo Gortazar said on Wednesday.

Caixabank, BPI's biggest shareholder with a 45 percent stake, aims to acquire the rest of the bank, but its bid is opposed by BPI's second-largest shareholder Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president, who holds about 20 percent.

Gortazar also said the bank's strategy is to maintain its investment in Repsol and added he sees more scope for banking consolidation in Spain. ($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)