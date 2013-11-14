FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's La Caixa places Caixabank stake at 3.5 eur/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s La Caixa said on Thursday it placed shares in Caixabank at 3.5 euros a share, and has sold 8.6 percent of the bank through the placement and an exchangeable bond issue which together had a total value of 1.65 billion euros.

La Caixa, Caixabank’s biggest shareholder, raised about 900 million euros ($1.21 billion) in the share placement. It also issued a 750 million euro bond, which can be exchanged for shares in Caixabank.

Its stake in Caixabank would be 55.7 percent after the share sale and the conversion of the bonds into shares, La Caixa said in a notice to Spain’s stock market regulator.

Caixabank shares had closed at 3.785 euros on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.7460 euros Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
