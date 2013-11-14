UPDATE 1-Spain's La Caixa cuts stake in Caixabank to boost capital

* Raises 1.65 bln euros with Caixabank share placement, bond

* Bolsters capital before next year’s Europe stress tests

* Cuts stake in lender ahead of Spain’s savings banks reform

* Caixabank shares fall more than 8 pct (Adds details, background)

By Sarah White

MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Spanish savings bank La Caixa raised 1.65 billion euros ($2.2 billion) by cutting its majority stake in Caixabank on Thursday to bolster its capital before Europe-wide stress tests and to meet stricter rules on how savings banks are run.

Spain’s No. 3 lender had already raised 594 million euros this week through a deal which saw its listed banking unit, Caixabank, issuing a bond that could be exchanged into part of its stake in Spanish oil major Repsol.

La Caixa is, like euro zone peers, under pressure to prop up its finances before the European Central Bank reviews the quality of bank assets next year and tests their ability to weather a serious economic downturn.

It said on Thursday also that it had placed shares in Caixabank in the market and issued a bond that can be exchanged for Caixabank shares.

The deals would boost its core capital ratio of 11.9 percent of risk weighted assets by about 1 percentage point, if the entire bond was exchanged for shares.

However, it did not disclose where its capital ratio stood under more stringent international capital rules due to come into force in 2014 and which both investors and European Union bodies will use as a reference when the tests are carried out.

La Caixa placed just over 257 million Caixabank shares, or 5.26 percent of Caixabank’s capital, at 3.5 euros per share, below Wednesday’s closing price of 3.785 euros. Caixabank stock was down 8.3 percent at 1000 GMT, at 3.47 euros a share.

The Barcelona-based lender raised about 900 million euros from the share placement.

The 750-million-euro, four-year exchangeable bond, carries a 1 percent annual coupon and can be exchanged into Caixabank shares, or repaid in cash, or a combination of both. The conversion price of the shares is fixed at 4.55 euros a share.

La Caixa said the deals would be equivalent to the sale of 8.6 percent of Caixabank, assuming the entire bond issue is converted into shares. That would leave La Caixa’s stake at 55.72 percent, if all other exchangeable bonds are exercised.

Spain’s savings banks were at the heart of a banking crisis that resulted in a 41-billion-euro European bailout last year. Some healthier ones like La Caixa did not need state aid, but will still be affected by the industry-wide reforms.

The government is close to pushing through a law that will make it more expensive for savings banks, or ‘cajas’, to retain majority stakes in banks.

Shares in Caixabank are up 51.14 percent this year, leading Spain’s main banks’ performance on the stock market.

“Overhang concerns may continue after this transaction for the remaining six percent stake, even though there is no change to the fundamentals of the (Caixabank) stock,” analysts at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Editing by Louise Ireland and Julien Toyer)