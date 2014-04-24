Spain's Caixabank posts Q1 profit fall, misses forecast

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Caixabank on Thursday said first quarter net profit fell by more than half to 152 million euros ($210 million), missing analyst forecasts, compared to a year ago when it was helped by one-off gains from acquisitions.

The Barcelona-based lender was expected to post a 162 million euro net profit, according to the averaged predictions of seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Caixabank, Spain’s third biggest bank by market value, said net interest income, or earnings on loans minus funding costs, was virtually flat compared to a year ago at 993 million euros, also missing forecasts. ($1 = 0.7231 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)