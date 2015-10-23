FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Caixabank posts 57 pct nine-month profit rise
October 23, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Caixabank posts 57 pct nine-month profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s third bigger lender Caixabank posted a 57 percent jump in nine-month profit on Friday, boosted by its acquisition of Barclays’ retail banking business in the country.

Net profit came in at 996 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the period, slightly less than the just over 1 billion euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Profit was 288 million euros in the third quarter, up 26 percent year-on-year but below forecasts.

Net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell around 2 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, as low interest rates and competition to lend in Spain eroded margins. ($1 = 0.9000 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

