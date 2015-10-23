UPDATE 2-Spain's Caixabank warns of unsustainable margin squeeze

* Caixabank Q3 profit up 26 pct at 288 mln eur vs f‘cast 307 mln

* Net interest income down sharper than expected 8 pct

* CEO sees banks looking for more consolidation

* Shares down 1.8 percent (Recasts with CEO comments, adds Sabadell results, quotes, shares)

By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank has warned that competition to make loans in its domestic market was becoming unsustainable because of a squeeze on margins, saying the sector was already heading into another likely round of cost-cutting mergers as a result.

Like their peers across Europe, Spanish banks are struggling to ramp up earnings from loans as interest rates hover at historic lows, while increasingly fierce competition as Spain emerges from recession is eroding margins.

“It’s possible there will be more consolidation,” Chief Executive Gonzalo Gortazar told reporters. “Indeed business margins indicate it’s becoming very difficult for the sector to cover its cost of capital, and that’s the answer many banks have usually found to situations like this.”

“Over the next three to four years it would be natural for banks to look for more consolidation in this environment,” Gortazar said, though Caixabank, still digesting its acquisition of Barclays’ Spanish retail business, would not necessarily take part.

The Barcelona-based bank, along with Sabadell, a smaller peer which also reported results on Friday, have been among the most acquisitive lenders in Spain in recent years.

But their attempts to jumpstart revenue growth have had mixed effects so far.

Caixabank, Spain’s third-biggest bank by market value, said net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, dropped by a sharper than expected 8 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months.

Net profit rose 26 percent to 288 million euros but this fell short of an average forecast of 307 million.

Falling lending rates were part of the problem, Caixabank said, though the bank has also eliminated almost all “floor” clauses on its mortgages, inherited in large part from some of the Spanish peers it took over.

The clauses are designed to protect banks from interest rates falling below a certain threshold but are unpopular with consumers in Spain.

Other Spanish banks, including smaller Bankinter, have noted similar pressure on lending revenue, even without the mortgage-floor effect. Major rivals Santander and BBVA report results next week.

“We expect that Spanish net interest margins have now peaked,” analysts at Berenberg said on a note.

Sabadell, which recently bought Britain’s TSB, bucked the trend in the third quarter, however. Even without taking into account the TSB buy, its NII rose 2.8 percent in July through September from the previous three months to 674 million euros.

The bank said its deposit costs were continuing to fall as it replaces old accounts with lower yielding-ones, and it has decided to maintain floor clauses in its mortgages.

Caixabank shares were down 1.8 percent at 0950GMT, while Sabadell’s were up 2.9 percent. ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)