MADRID, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Trading in Spanish meat processor Campofrio has been suspended pending news that could affect the company’s share price, the country’s securities regulator said in a statement on Monday.

Campofrio is the target of a 695 million euro ($950.10 million)takeover bid by Mexican frozen food company Sigma Alimentos, which could be countered or accepted by the Spanish company’s largest shareholder, China’s Shuanghui International Holdings.