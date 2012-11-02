FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain Oct new car sales down 21.7 pct y/y
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Spain Oct new car sales down 21.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spanish car sales fell by 21.7 percent in October on an annual basis, according to car manufacturers’ association ANFAC on Friday, after an fall of 36.8 percent year on year in September.

September’s slump came after the government raised value-added tax, applicable from Sept. 1, as part of its budget consolidation programme.

The Spanish government introduced a new car subsidy scheme Oct. 1 to stimulate the battered market in the economic downturn. ANFAC said the plan would be reflected in sales over the next few months. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

