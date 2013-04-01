Spain new car sales fall 14 pct in March

MADRID, April 1 (Reuters) - Spanish car sales fell 13.9 percent year-on-year in March, after a 9.8 percent fall in February, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday.

Anfac said 72,677 cars were sold in March in Spain and that a government subsidy scheme aimed at boosting car sales was working despite the monthly slump.

Anfac said the March fall was distorted because Easter was earlier this year, meaning three working days of sales were lost in the figures. (Reporting By Sarah Morris and Manuel Ruiz, editing by)