FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain Nov new car sales drop 20.3 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 3, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Spain Nov new car sales drop 20.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Spanish car sales fell 20.3 percent in November on an annual basis, according to car manufacturers’ association Anfac on Monday, after a drop of 21.7 percent year on year in October.

The Spanish government’s new car subsidy scheme, introduced Oct. 1 to stimulate the battered market in the economic downturn, meant sales had fallen by 15 percentage points less than expected, Anfac said.

The Spanish car industry has been hit hard by the prolonged economic slump and sales have been further hurt by government-backed austerity measures, including a three-percentage point increase in value added tax from September 1.

Spain sold 48,155 cars in November, down from 60,395 cars in the same month last year, the association said. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editnig by Jesus Aguado)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.