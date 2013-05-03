FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain new car sales rise 11 percent in April
May 3, 2013

Spain new car sales rise 11 percent in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 3 (Reuters) - Spanish car sales rose 10.8 percent year-on-year in April in the first increase since August 2012, boosted by a calendar effect and a sales rebate programme, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Friday.

Anfac said 62,317 cars were sold in April and that figures were helped by an early Easter, which fell in March so that April had two more working days than the previous year.

Anfac said the government subsidy scheme had boosted car sales to individuals, though in total car sales were down 6.7 percent in the January-April period compared to the year before. (Reporting by Sarah White)

