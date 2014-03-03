Spain new car sales up 17.8 pct in Feb - ANFAC

MADRID, March 3 (Reuters) - New car sales rose 17.8 percent in Spain in February from a year earlier, registering the sixth consecutive monthly increase as government subsidies boost buying, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday.

A total of 68,763 cars were sold in the month.

Under the government subsidy scheme PIVE, buyers of new cars who turn in an older car receive a 2,000-euro rebate, half from the state and half from the car dealer.

The subsidy has been extended four times. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)