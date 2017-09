MADRID, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Spain new car sales jumped 15.1 pct in November from a year earlier, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday, the third straight month of rising sales which have been boosted by subsidies.

Sales rose 34.4 percent year-on-year in October.

Some 55,450 new cars were registered in November after 48,155 in November 2012, the association said.