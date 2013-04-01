FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain new car sales fall 14 pct in March
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 1, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Spain new car sales fall 14 pct in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sales fall 11.5 pct in first quarter, from year earlier

* Car association says subsidies working (Adds quarterly figure, comments)

MADRID, April 1 (Reuters) - Spanish car sales fell 13.9 percent year-on-year in March, deeper than a 9.8 percent fall in February, as a seasonal effect undermined a government subsidy scheme to stimulate the crisis-wracked sector.

Car manufacturers association Anfac said on Monday 72,677 cars were sold in March in Spain. It said 180,724 were sold in the first three months of the year, a fall of 11.5 percent from the same quarter in 2012.

Subsidisies aimed at boosting car sales were helping the sector avoid steeper falls, Anfac said in a note on the figures, saying March figures were hit by the seasonal effect of Easter, which meant the loss of three working days.

Individuals were being encouraged to buy cars, thanks to the subsidy scheme that was reintroduced in October and had led to about 1,000 new deals a day. Under the programme, buyers who turn in a used car get a 2,000 euros rebate on a new car, funded in part by the state and in part by the automobile industry.

“The company car sector continues to be very worrying and continues to register falls of over 20 percent,” said Head of Communications for Anfac David Barrientos in the note.

Sky-high unemployment and limited credit in Spain, which is is in its second recession in five years, have badly hit car sales. (Reporting By Sarah Morris and Manuel Ruiz, editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.