FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain new car sales rise 34.4 pct in October - Anfac
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain new car sales rise 34.4 pct in October - Anfac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Subsidies boosted Spanish car sales for the second month running in October, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday.

Sales rose 34.4 percent year-on-year in October after a 28.5 percent rise in September.

Some 60,301 new cars were registered in October after 45,174 in the same month a year earlier, the association said.

Internal demand remained low but government schemes had revitalised a lackluster market, Anfac said.

Company car registrations rose in October for the first time after 20 months of falls, up 7.6 percent, to 18,728 cars.

Across all sectors, more than 715,000 new registrations would be completed this year, Anfac forecast.

“We’re optimistic not just about the rest of the year but also about a clear improvement in business in 2014,” said Jaume Roura, head of car dealers association Faconauto.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.