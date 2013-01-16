FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain may extend car-buying subsidy programme
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Spain may extend car-buying subsidy programme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s government is considering extending a car-buying subsidy programme introduced last year to stimulate a flagging market hit by recession and a September tax hike, Energy, Industry and Tourism Minister Jose Maria Soria said on Wednesday.

“The plan we have in place now has been a success and the government is studying extending it. But first we will need to find the necessary resources for it,” Soria said at a news conference in Madrid.

New car registrations fell 13 percent in 2012 in Spain, where one in four of the workforce is jobless and consumer confidence has plummeted in the face of harsh austerity measures and economic uncertainty.

The government’s new car subsidy scheme introduced on Oct. 1 made the slide in car sales less marked than expected after a hike in value-added tax on Sept. 1.

However, new car registrations in December dropped 23 percent in Spain, far steeper than the European Union average of 16 percent. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.