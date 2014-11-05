FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to extend car subsidy programme to the end of the year
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 5, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Spain to extend car subsidy programme to the end of the year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spain will extend a multi-million euro subsidy scheme for the acquisition of new cars to the end of the year, a spokeswoman for the Treasury Ministy said on Wednesday, without giving figures.

New car sales rose for the 14th straight month in October, by 26.1 percent, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday.

Sales, hit hard by a near six year economic downturn, have been lifted by the so-called PIVE subsidy scheme which has already been topped up six times and was last extended in June by 175 million euros ($218 million). (1 US dollar = 0.8011 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

