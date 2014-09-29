Spain Court suspends Catalonia independence vote - media

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Constitutional Court suspended an independence referendum called by Catalonia for November while it considers arguments that the vote breaches the country’s constitution, Spanish media reported on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the court could not confirm to Reuters whether any decision had been taken on accepting the case, a move that would immediately suspend the vote.

Spain’s central government earlier asked the court to rule on a call by Artur Mas, the leader of Catalonia, to hold a vote on Nov. 9 on separation from Spain. (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah Morris)