Spain's Deputy PM reiterates referendums not legal
September 19, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Deputy PM reiterates referendums not legal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria reiterated on Friday that a referendum on independence in the north-eastern region of Catalonia was not legal according to the constitution and would be blocked.

“The democratic rules in Spain are what they are and, in the this respect, the Spanish parliament has ruled with a large majority: independence referendums are not possible within our law,” Saenz de Santamaria said during a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

The comment came moments after Catalan president Artur Mas said he would sign a decree law to call a Nov. 9 vote on independence from Spain. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

