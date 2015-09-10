FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalan separatists tipped to win slim majority in regional vote
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Catalan separatists tipped to win slim majority in regional vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Separatist parties are on track to win a slim majority of seats in the Catalan Parliament in a Sept. 27 election, an official poll found on Thursday, potentially paving the way for the wealthy northeastern region to declare independence from Spain.

The poll by the state-run Sociological Research Centre (CIS) found that the main pro-independence platform Junts pel Si would win 38.1 percent of the vote, giving them 60 or 61 seats in the 135-seat Catalan parliament.

Together with a predicted eight seats for the left-wing, pro-independence party CUP, it would give separatists a very slim majority with 68 or 69 seats. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.