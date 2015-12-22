FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan separatists reach draft deal on regional government
December 22, 2015

Catalan separatists reach draft deal on regional government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Catalonia’s separatists have reached a preliminary deal to form a pro-independence regional government, they said on Tuesday, creating a new headache for Spain’s central government just as it is busy dealing with the fallout of an inconclusive election.

Parties Junts pel Si and CUP said the deal contemplated an economic plan as well as the investiture of acting regional head Artur Mas as the next president of Catalonia. The CUP party will have to rubber stamp the deal in an assembly on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

