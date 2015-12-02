Spanish court revokes Catalan independence motion

MADRID, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Spanish Constitutional Court on Wednesday said it has revoked Catalonia’s motion in Parliament to begin the process to separate from the rest of Spain.

Catalonia’s Parliament passed a resolution in November setting out a plan to establish a republic within 18 months in the highly industrialized and populous northeastern region which accounts for about a fifth of Spain’s economic output.

The process had been blocked since Nov. 11 pending a final decision by the Court.

Catalan leaders elected in September have specifically vowed to ignore the rulings of the Constitutional Court. (Reporting by Raquel Castillo, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)