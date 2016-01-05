FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's PM sees no alternative to new elections in Catalonia
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's PM sees no alternative to new elections in Catalonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday he saw no alternative to a repeat of elections in Catalonia after the region’s pro-independence party fractured over who to name as the new government’s leader.

On the formation of a national government after the inconclusive Dec. 20 national election, Rajoy said he had no plans to stand down as prime minister candidate.

There are more policy similarities between his conservative People’s Party and its traditional political rivals, the Socialists, than there were differences, he said, adding that there were no red lines over pacts with them or liberal Ciudadanos. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus MacSwann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.