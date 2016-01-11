FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Socialist leader says won't back Mariano Rajoy as PM
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 11, 2016

Spain's Socialist leader says won't back Mariano Rajoy as PM

MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez reiterated on Monday he would not back the re-election of acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has called for a “grand coalition” with his People’s Party after an inconclusive election last month.

Catalonia’s parliament swore in a new separatist leader on Sunday, putting the region’s bid for independence from the rest of the country back on track and raising pressure on national politicians to reach a deal on a new government..

Sanchez has said he would not join forces with any party which supports the region’s move to separate from Spain, dismissing a left-wing coalition with Podemos which says Catalonia should be given the right to a referendum.

Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Angus MacSwan

