Catalan separatists win confidence vote in test of supporters' loyalty
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Catalan separatists win confidence vote in test of supporters' loyalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Catalonia's pro-independence government won a confidence vote in parliament on Thursday that it hopes will drum up support for its attempts to split from Spain.

Triggered by squabbling among separatist factions which hold power in Catalonia's regional assembly, the 72-63 win in the vote serves as a show of unity as local leaders try to push ahead with secession plans.

The wealthy north-eastern region's premier, Carles Puigdemont, has said a victory in the win would accelerate his government's proposals to construct an independent Catalan state, with or without Spain's consent. (Reporting by Sam Edwards; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
